Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 51.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 51.24% to Rs 250.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 165.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.99% to Rs 1579.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1397.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

