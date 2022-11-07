Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 51.24% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 12.99% to Rs 1579.48 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 51.24% to Rs 250.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 165.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.99% to Rs 1579.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1397.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1579.481397.95 13 OPM %54.5654.67 -PBDT345.13209.69 65 PBT345.13209.69 65 NP250.23165.45 51

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:12 IST

