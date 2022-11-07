Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 93.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.38% to Rs 745.22 crore

Net Loss of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 93.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 93.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.38% to Rs 745.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 495.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.745.22495.561.095.39-84.89-99.22-92.88-107.48-93.07-93.40

