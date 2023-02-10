Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Tata Tele slips after recording loss of Rs 280 crore in Q3
Tata Tele Business Services partners with Google Cloud
B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 57.58% in the September 2022 quarter
Uniza and Generic Aadhaar join hands for a vision to expand coverage of affordable medicines for the masses
-
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.05 croreKashyap Tele-Medicines reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.06 -17 OPM %016.67 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU