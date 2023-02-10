Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Kashyap Tele-Medicines reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.050.06016.6700.0100.0100.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)