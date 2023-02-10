Gagan Gases standalone net profit rises 1391.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 53.16% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Gagan Gases rose 1391.67% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 53.16% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.370.79 -53 OPM %2.7017.72 -PBDT2.320.14 1557 PBT2.300.12 1817 NP1.790.12 1392
