Gagan Gases standalone net profit rises 1391.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Gagan Gases rose 1391.67% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 53.16% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.370.792.7017.722.320.142.300.121.790.12

