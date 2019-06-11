Board of Shikhar Leasing & Trading approves change in directorate & CFO

JUST IN
At meeting held on 11 June 2019

The Board of Shikhar Leasing & Trading at its meeting held on 11 June 2019 has approved the following -

1. Appointed Julie Mehul Shah as an Additional Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 11 June 2019

2. Noted the resignation of Heena Sanjay Desai as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 11 June 2019

