JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

RBI forms committee to review ATM Interchange Fee Structure

Simplex Infrastructures gets revision in credit ratings from CARE
Business Standard

Trigyn Technologies' arm wins Enterprise Support Services Contract for City of Baltimore

Capital Market 

Trigyn Technologies announced that wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Trigyn Technologies, Inc., has been awarded a contract to provide Enterprise Support Staff Services to Baltimore City, Maryland, Baltimore City Office of Information Technology (BCIT).

The award is for a period of three (3) years, with two (2) one (1) year options, bringing the potential term to five (5) years.

This award facilitates the continued expansion of Trigyn's Public Sector business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 18:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU