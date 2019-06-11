Trigyn Technologies' arm wins Enterprise Support Services Contract for City of Baltimore

-
ALSO READ
7 people shot at, 1 killed as gunman opens fire in Baltimore
Columbia Pacific Communities expands its opportunities in India
Police: 7 shot, 1 fatally, in latest Baltimore violence
Jet bridge collapses at Baltimore airport, 6 injured
Novel test may lead to personalised cancer treatment for children
-
Trigyn Technologies announced that wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Trigyn Technologies, Inc., has been awarded a contract to provide Enterprise Support Staff Services to Baltimore City, Maryland, Baltimore City Office of Information Technology (BCIT).
The award is for a period of three (3) years, with two (2) one (1) year options, bringing the potential term to five (5) years.
This award facilitates the continued expansion of Trigyn's Public Sector business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU