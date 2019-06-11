Trigyn Technologies' arm wins Enterprise Support Services Contract for City of Baltimore

Trigyn Technologies announced that wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Trigyn Technologies, Inc., has been awarded a contract to provide Enterprise Support Staff Services to City, Maryland, City Office of (BCIT).

The award is for a period of three (3) years, with two (2) one (1) year options, bringing the potential term to five (5) years.

This award facilitates the continued expansion of Trigyn's Public Sector business.

