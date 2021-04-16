Tinplate Company of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2021.

Tinplate Company of India Ltd tumbled 5.23% to Rs 170.5 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73122 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd lost 4.20% to Rs 405.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6474 shares in the past one month.

Eveready Industries India Ltd crashed 3.32% to Rs 281.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74954 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd pared 2.95% to Rs 297.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58351 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd shed 2.90% to Rs 72. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

