Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ansal Housing Ltd, LCC Infotech Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd and Intense Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2021.

Ansal Housing Ltd, LCC Infotech Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd and Intense Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2021.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 60 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 532 shares in the past one month.

Ansal Housing Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 4.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7883 shares in the past one month.

LCC Infotech Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 3.09. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7461 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd shed 8.51% to Rs 0.43. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd pared 6.85% to Rs 32.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6407 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)