KEC International wins new orders of Rs 1,681 crore

KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major, has secured new orders of Rs 1,681 crore across its various businesses.

KEC International said its transmission & distribution business has secured orders of Rs 1,287 crore for T&D projects from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and other customers in India, SAARC and the Americas.

Civil business has secured an order of Rs 254 crore for infra works in the Water Pipeline segment in India. Smart Infra business has secured an order of Rs. 63 crore as a Master System Integrator for Smart City ICT Components for a greenfield smart city in India. Cables business has secured orders of Rs. 77 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented these orders secured under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route will contribute significantly towards the growth in the Domestic T&D market which had been sluggish for past few quarters.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 16 February 2021. Shares of KEC International fell 1.8% to settle at Rs 429.10 yesterday.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Solar, Smart Infrastructure and Cables.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)