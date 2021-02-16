R Systems Intl Q3 PAT rises 8% on lower taxes

-
ALSO READ
R Systems International announces change in name of step down subsidiaries
R Systems International announces change in name of subsidiaries
Wipro wins multi-year contract from ThoughtSpot
Wipro wins five-year contract from ThoughtSpot
Sonata Software announces partnership with Treeni Sustainability Solutions
-
R Systems International reported 8.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.38 crore on 5.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 236.64 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q3 September 2020.
Profit before tax in Q4 December 2020 remained flat at Rs 33.25 crore as compared to Rs 33.29 crore in Q3 September 2020. Total tax expense declined by 37% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6.36 crore during the quarter.
The IT firm reported 41.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.18 crore on a 8.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 880.59 crore in the year ended on 31 December 2020 as compared to the year ended on 31 December 2019.
R Systems International is a providers of software product engineering and ITeS services and solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU