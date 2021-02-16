R Systems Intl Q3 PAT rises 8% on lower taxes

R Systems International reported 8.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.38 crore on 5.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 236.64 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q3 September 2020.

Profit before tax in Q4 December 2020 remained flat at Rs 33.25 crore as compared to Rs 33.29 crore in Q3 September 2020. Total tax expense declined by 37% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6.36 crore during the quarter.

The IT firm reported 41.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.18 crore on a 8.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 880.59 crore in the year ended on 31 December 2020 as compared to the year ended on 31 December 2019.

R Systems International is a providers of software product engineering and ITeS services and solutions.

