KEC Intl rises on bagging orders worth Rs 1,092 cr

KEC International rose 3.54% to Rs 374.70 after the company said it secured new orders worth Rs 1,092 crore across its various businesses.

The company has secured orders for transmission & distribution (T&D) projects in India, Middle East and Americas. It has also received an order for 2 x 25 kilovolt (kV) overhead electrification (OHE) & associated works for speed upgradation (Mission 'Raftaar') in India.

Further, the company won orders in the residential, industrial and defence segments in India. It has also secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International commented, "The orders in T&D have enhanced our order book in both domestic and international markets. Our Railway business has further consolidated its presence in emerging/new areas, with the order in the semi high-speed rail under Mission 'Raftaar.' The Civil business continues to be on a high growth trajectory, with consistent order inflows across segments, especially metals & mining and realty."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

The company reported a 42.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 112.04 crore on a 2% decline in revenues to Rs 4,274.78 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)