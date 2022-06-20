Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2022.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 June 2022.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd crashed 19.04% to Rs 76.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 17.82% to Rs 267. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd lost 15.43% to Rs 717.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86027 shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd fell 14.68% to Rs 224.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd shed 13.77% to Rs 216.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59244 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40411 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)