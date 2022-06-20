NIIT arm gets multi-yr training contract

NIIT Life Sciences, the life sciences division of NIIT, has entered into a multi-year learning services agreement with a Swiss multinational leader in healthcare.

Under the agreement, NIIT will provide a full range of learning services to the client to help streamline their regulatory operations using Veeva Vault RIM.

NIIT Life Sciences will support the client's Vault RIM initiative end-to-end through global training services that will be delivered in multiple phases until 2024. The learning services that NIIT will provide are designed to integrate seamlessly with the company's current Vault RIM implementation roadmap.

NIIT will also provide scale and deep subject matter expertise to the client's training program so that their teams can focus on 'making the change happen'.

Sailesh Lalla, executive vice president at NIIT said, "We are honored to have been selected as the learning partner for a Veeva Vault RIM initiative with one of the world's largest biotech companies. With our deep expertise in training on Veeva technologies, coupled with our business-outcome focused approach to learning, we are excited about playing a key role in enabling highly efficient and streamlined regulatory operations for our client."

NIIT is a leading skills and talent development corporation. It offers training and development solutions to individuals, enterprises and institutions. NIIT has two main lines of business across the globe - corporate learning group and skills & careers business.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of NIIT rose 44.8% to Rs 67.38 crore on 34.5% rise in net sales to Rs 374.98 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of NIIT were down 1.20% at Rs 384.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)