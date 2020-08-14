KEI Industries allots 3.51 lakh equity shares under ESOS

JUST IN
KEI Industries has allotted 3,51,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each to the eligible employees under "KEI Employees Stock Option Scheme 2015" upon exercise of 3,51,000 Options at an exercise price of Z 225/- per Option/Equity Share.

The said Equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 17,90,08,876/- to Rs 17,97,10,876 divided into 8,98,55,438 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 18:11 IST

