KEI Industries allots 3.51 lakh equity shares under ESOS

KEI Industries has allotted 3,51,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each to the eligible employees under "KEI Employees Stock Option Scheme 2015" upon exercise of 3,51,000 Options at an exercise price of Z 225/- per Option/Equity Share.

The said Equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 17,90,08,876/- to Rs 17,97,10,876 divided into 8,98,55,438 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)