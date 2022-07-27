KEI Industries rises after decent Q1 outcome

-
ALSO READ
Berger Paints rises after decent Q4 outcome
Volumes soar at KEI Industries Ltd counter
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.83% in the December 2021 quarter
KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 34.56% in the March 2022 quarter
KEI Industries Q3 PAT grows 33% YoY to Rs 101 cr
-
KEI Industries rose 1.06% to Rs 1,212.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 54.6% to Rs 103.77 crore on 53.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,565.41 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.Profit before tax rose 53.5% year on year to Rs 140.05 crore in Q1 FY23. Total expenses surged 53.8% to Rs 1,428.89 crore and cost of raw materials soared 45.4% to Rs 1,195.12 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Consolidated EBITDA jumped 40.06% to Rs 163.16 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin declined to 10.42% as on 30 June 2022 from 11.45% as of 30 June 2021, due to fluctuation in input costs.
KEI said it has a pending order of approximately Rs 2,741 crore and L-1 order of EHV of Rs 229 crore as of 30 June 2022.
KEI Industries is involved in manufacturing low tension, high tension and extra high voltage cables, along with control and instrumentation and specialty cables, house wires and stainless-steel wires.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU