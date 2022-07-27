KEI Industries rises after decent Q1 outcome

KEI Industries rose 1.06% to Rs 1,212.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 54.6% to Rs 103.77 crore on 53.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,565.41 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Profit before tax rose 53.5% year on year to Rs 140.05 crore in Q1 FY23. Total expenses surged 53.8% to Rs 1,428.89 crore and cost of raw materials soared 45.4% to Rs 1,195.12 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Consolidated EBITDA jumped 40.06% to Rs 163.16 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin declined to 10.42% as on 30 June 2022 from 11.45% as of 30 June 2021, due to fluctuation in input costs.

KEI said it has a pending order of approximately Rs 2,741 crore and L-1 order of EHV of Rs 229 crore as of 30 June 2022.

KEI Industries is involved in manufacturing low tension, high tension and extra high voltage cables, along with control and instrumentation and specialty cables, house wires and stainless-steel wires.

