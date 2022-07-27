Sanofi India slides as Q2 PAT drops 32% YoY

Sanofi India declined 2.63% to Rs 6,430.40 after the company's net profit fell 32.5% to Rs 120.40 crore on 11.4% decrease in net sales to Rs 699.30 crore in Q2 CY22 over Q2 CY21.

Profit before tax slumped 31.7% year on year to Rs 165.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Total expenses slipped 2.6% to Rs 549.2 crore while cost of raw materials rose 11.9% to Rs 138.80 in Q1 CY22 over Q1 CY21.

Meanwhile, the board approved one-time special interim dividend of Rs 193 per equity share for the year ending 31 December 2022. It has fixed record date as 8 August 2022, for this purpose and the dividend will be paid on or after 22 August 2022.

Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)