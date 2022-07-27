Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'B' group

Gayatri Projects Ltd, Maximus International Ltd, Kenvi Jewels Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2022.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup soared 14.15% to Rs 6.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32672 shares in the past one month.

Gayatri Projects Ltd surged 11.45% to Rs 14.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 250.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16268 shares in the past one month.

Kenvi Jewels Ltd spurt 9.93% to Rs 44.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7401 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd added 9.49% to Rs 142.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8139 shares in the past one month.

