NPR Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 117.80% to Rs 2.57 croreNet profit of NPR Finance reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 117.80% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.571.18 118 OPM %-17.5110.17 -PBDT-0.470.10 PL PBT-0.66-0.11 -500 NP0.19-0.13 LP
