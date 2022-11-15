Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 63.49% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 30.59% in the June 2022 quarter
Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 447.37% in the March 2022 quarter
Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 41.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 14.86 croreNet profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 63.49% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.8617.96 -17 OPM %12.1117.54 -PBDT1.353.03 -55 PBT1.222.90 -58 NP0.882.41 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU