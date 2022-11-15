Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 63.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 14.86 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 63.49% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.8617.9612.1117.541.353.031.222.900.882.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)