JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Balkrishna Inds gains after Q2 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 404 cr
Business Standard

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 63.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 14.86 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile declined 63.49% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.8617.96 -17 OPM %12.1117.54 -PBDT1.353.03 -55 PBT1.222.90 -58 NP0.882.41 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU