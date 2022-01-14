Phoenix Mills allots 62.70 lakh equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

Phoenix Mills has allotted 62,70,000 Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs.2/- each to the Shareholders of Phoenix Hospitality Company ("PHCPL") as per the share exchange ratio provided in the Scheme of Amalgamation as approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT'), Mumbai Bench vide its order dated 21 December 2021.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 34,43,92,252 consisting of 17,21,96,126 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 35,69,32,252 consisting of 17,84,66,126 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each.

