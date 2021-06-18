Kesoram Industries announces cessation of nominee director

-
With effect from 17 June 2021Kesoram Industries announced that pursuant to the implementation of Debt Resolution Plan with the Bankers, the lead banker State Bank of India has intimated their decision to discontinue the appointment of Bhaskar Niyogi as their Nominee Director of the Kesoram Industries vide their e-mail dated 17 June, 2021. Bhaskar Niyogi has also confirmed the Company about his disassociation from the Board vide his e-mail dated 18 June 2021.
