Khadim India CEO Namrata Chotrani resigns

The resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 23 March 2023.

Footwear firm Khadim India on Monday (26 December 2022) said that its chief executive officer (CEO) Namrata Ashok Chotrani tendered her resignation.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., December 26, 2022 had considered and taken on record of the resignation submitted by Ms. Namrata Ashok Chotrani from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company," Khadim India said in a statement to the exchanges.

"The said resignation would be effective from the close of business hours on March 23, 2023," it added.

Khadim India is the second largest footwear retailer in lndia. It has the largest presence in East India and is among the top three footwear brands in South India in terms of exclusive stores operating under the Khadim brand through the retail vertical.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Khadim India declined 22.41% to Rs 5.02 crore on 15.08% rise in net sales to Rs 186.03 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of Khadim India fell 1.08% to Rs 243.25 on Monday.

