Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Ajanta Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2022.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd lost 6.92% to Rs 39.65 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 6.28% to Rs 383.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47404 shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd crashed 5.24% to Rs 518.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12782 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 5.04% to Rs 473.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10557 shares in the past one month.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd corrected 3.17% to Rs 1199.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8043 shares in the past one month.

