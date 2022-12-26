Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Abans Holdings Ltd, Hybrid Financial Services Ltd, Advance Syntex Ltd and Maximus International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 December 2022.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd crashed 5.51% to Rs 395.55 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22696 shares in the past one month.

Abans Holdings Ltd lost 5.05% to Rs 205.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 25.87. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34166 shares in the past one month.

Advance Syntex Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 11.62. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5568 shares in the past one month.

Maximus International Ltd pared 4.94% to Rs 19.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

