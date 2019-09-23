Kharif Area Coverage Expected To Surpass Normal Acreage

Addressing the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign 2019 on 20th September 2019, Secretary (AC&FW) Sanjay Aggrawal informed that at the onset of monsoon ensuing Kharif season was slow but recorded an area of 1054 lakh hectare and it is expected that area coverage will surpass normal area. The department has decided to distribute seed mini-kits for Rabi crops, pulses and oilseed with active involvement of State Agriculture Departments.

As far as Kisan Credit Card is concerned, major changes in terms of waiver of registration fee, minimum time for issuance of KCC, widening the range of loans etc have been made for covering large number of farmers. He said inputs have been received from State Agriculture Departments for modification in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the scheme would be reviewed accordingly. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi oilseed and pulses would be decided shortly.

