Kharif Sowing Down More Than 12%

As per latest data of the on 22nd June, kharif sowing declined by more than 12%. The total area covered till the end of the current week was around 91 lakh hectares (lh) against 104 lh in the corresponding week of the previous kharif season. Due to delayed monsoon, several State Governments have advised the farmers not to rush to sowing and wait for the monsoon. At 6.3 lh, the area under rice was 32% lower than at the same time last year. Coarse cereals planting too fell short by almost a similar quantum compared to last year. Against 9.58 lh planted in the same period last year, only 7.4 lh has been covered so far.

As per monsoon data, Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, 25% have recorded deficient rainfall, while six subdivisions recorded precipitation classified under the large deficient category. The overall monsoon deficiency is recorded 38% till June 23.

