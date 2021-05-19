Kirloskar Electric Company to resume operations at its units in Karnataka

Kirloskar Electric Company announced that in compliance with the guidelines issued by Government of Karnataka, the operations at the Company's manufacturing unit located at Govenahalli (unit-1) and Mysore (unit-5) are being resumed.

The Company is also ensuring due compliance with various guidelines as applicable, being issued by various authorities from time to time.

