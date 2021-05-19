Kirloskar Electric Company to resume operations at its units in Karnataka

-

Kirloskar Electric Company announced that in compliance with the guidelines issued by Government of Karnataka, the operations at the Company's manufacturing unit located at Govenahalli (unit-1) and Mysore (unit-5) are being resumed.
The Company is also ensuring due compliance with various guidelines as applicable, being issued by various authorities from time to time.
