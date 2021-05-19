Gujarat Sidhee Cement update on impact of Cyclone Taukate

Gujarat Sidhee Cement announced that with reference to the Taukate Cyclone which passed over Mumbai and Veraval with very high wind velocity on 17 and 18 May 2021. The Landfall was forecasted in Gujarat Coast. However, there is no major damage as the direction of the cyclone shifted and moved northwards.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL) had taken all precautionary measures at its Plant at Gir Somnath.

The plant was stopped in GSCL on 17 May 2021 evening and restarted today morning. No major damage occurred at any of the factory location. The factory is operational now.

The situation continues to be under review at all locations. The Company is under process of estimating the loss of stock (if any) at various depots.

