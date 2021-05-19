Gujarat Sidhee Cement update on impact of Cyclone Taukate

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Sidhee Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2020 quarter
ACC launches innovative and sustainable products during COVID-19
Concrete Show India is now World of Concrete India
Shree Cement starts commercial production at Odisha unit
Ambuja Cements Q1 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 665 cr
-
Gujarat Sidhee Cement announced that with reference to the Taukate Cyclone which passed over Mumbai and Veraval with very high wind velocity on 17 and 18 May 2021. The Landfall was forecasted in Gujarat Coast. However, there is no major damage as the direction of the cyclone shifted and moved northwards.
Gujarat Sidhee Cement (GSCL) had taken all precautionary measures at its Plant at Gir Somnath.
The plant was stopped in GSCL on 17 May 2021 evening and restarted today morning. No major damage occurred at any of the factory location. The factory is operational now.
The situation continues to be under review at all locations. The Company is under process of estimating the loss of stock (if any) at various depots.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU