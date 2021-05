Outcome of board meeting of Sintex Plastics Technology

Held on 19 May 2021

The Board of Sintex Plastics Technology at it meeting held on 19 May 2021 has approved, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (as may be applicable), the taking of necessary actions in order to resolve issues pertaining to debt availed by Sintex-BAPL ("SBAPL"), the wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company, including but not limited to by way of debt restructuring of SBAPL, one-time settlement with all the creditors of SBAPL, undertaking a slump sale of any/ all of the business undertakings of SBAPL, undertaking a sale of any/ all of the assets of SBAPL, divestments, and/ or otherwise through any other contractual arrangements, to potential lenders/ investors/ buyers/ third-parties, in one or more tranches.

