Outcome of board meeting of Sintex Plastics Technology

-
ALSO READ
Sintex Plastics intimates of initiation of CIRP against subsidiary Sintex Prefab and Infra
Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.12 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Sintex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 214.99 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Board of IIFL Securities approves sale/ disposal of material subsidiary/ies
India's Plastics Exports Rise 3.2% On Year In February
-
Held on 19 May 2021The Board of Sintex Plastics Technology at it meeting held on 19 May 2021 has approved, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (as may be applicable), the taking of necessary actions in order to resolve issues pertaining to debt availed by Sintex-BAPL ("SBAPL"), the wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company, including but not limited to by way of debt restructuring of SBAPL, one-time settlement with all the creditors of SBAPL, undertaking a slump sale of any/ all of the business undertakings of SBAPL, undertaking a sale of any/ all of the assets of SBAPL, divestments, and/ or otherwise through any other contractual arrangements, to potential lenders/ investors/ buyers/ third-parties, in one or more tranches.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU