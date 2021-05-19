Board of Indo Rama Synthetics approves capex plan up to Rs 600 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 19 May 2021The Board of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) at its meeting held on 19 May 2021 has approved capex plan up to Rs 600 crore in the company and its wholly owned subsidiarie(s) at Butibori,Nagpur towards addition of balancing equipment for value addition, manufacture of specialty yarns including recycled filament yarns and also to install a 700 TPD PET Resin manufacturing facility to diversify the product portfolio of the Company.
