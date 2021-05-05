Volumes spurt at Lupin Ltd counter

Lupin Ltd registered volume of 200.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.39 lakh shares

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 May 2021.

Lupin Ltd registered volume of 200.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.74% to Rs.1,171.55. Volumes stood at 16.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd witnessed volume of 36936 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4931 shares. The stock increased 5.58% to Rs.4,050.05. Volumes stood at 4925 shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd saw volume of 47.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.73 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.98% to Rs.384.60. Volumes stood at 11.5 lakh shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd clocked volume of 682.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 145.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.12% to Rs.37.90. Volumes stood at 283.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 2.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56590 shares. The stock gained 0.30% to Rs.1,201.20. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

