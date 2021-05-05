Orient Press Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Anik Industries Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Atlanta Ltd and Ceinsys Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2021.

Orient Press Ltd lost 9.11% to Rs 74.3 at 14:21 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 286 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd tumbled 7.82% to Rs 12.03. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4176 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd crashed 6.90% to Rs 13.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 496 shares in the past one month.

Atlanta Ltd pared 5.97% to Rs 7.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3195 shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd dropped 5.04% to Rs 130.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 829 shares in the past one month.

