Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd and HSIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2022.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd spiked 12.79% to Rs 218.2 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35571 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd surged 10.56% to Rs 591.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39441 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13267 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd soared 10.48% to Rs 126.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34965 shares in the past one month.

Huhtamaki India Ltd advanced 9.65% to Rs 167.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16120 shares in the past one month.

HSIL Ltd jumped 9.54% to Rs 316.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11686 shares in the past one month.

