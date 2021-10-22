RIL, JSW Steel, IEX, TVS Motor Company in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL) said that a required majority of its shareholders have passed a resolution to appoint Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director to the company's board. Meanwhile, the company is set to announce its September quarter earnings today.

Wipro has signed a multi-year global strategic IT and digital deal with London - headquartered National Grid, a leading multinational electric and gas utility provider to accelerate their digital innovation journey.

Power Grid Corporation of India said that POWERGRID Mithilanchal Transmission, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with a mandate to establish "Transmission System associated with Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-XXI" on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain basis has successfully commissioned the project on 17 October 2021 .

JSW Steel reported a 350% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to post its highest quarterly profit of Rs 7,179 crore for the second quarter ending 30 September. The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at Rs 32,503 crore for the quarter, against Rs 19,264 crore a year ago.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported consolidated profit at Rs 77.38 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 44.33 crore in Q2FY21. Total income rose to Rs 122.30 crore from Rs 78.71 crore YoY. The company recommended a bonus issue of equity shares in the proportion of 2 equity shares for each share held.

TVS Motor Company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 234.37 crore in Q2FY22 over net profit of Rs 181.41 crore in Q2FY21. Total income rose to Rs 6,491.18 crore for the second quarter as compared to Rs 5,269.59 in the year-ago period.

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 7.44% to Rs 446.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 415.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 31.99% to Rs 3250.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 2462.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020.

Mphasis reported consolidated net profit to Rs 341.45 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 339.68 crore in Q2FY21. Total income rose to Rs 2913.16 crore from Rs 2737.54 crore.

Net profit of Macrotech Developers stood at Rs 220.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 363.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 135.78% to Rs 2123.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 900.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020.

Net profit of VST Industries declined 9.78% to Rs 79.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 88.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales declined 9.57% to Rs 271.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020.

Net profit of LIC Housing Finance declined 68.66% to Rs 247.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 790.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 4708.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 4969.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020.

