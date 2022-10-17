Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval Valbenazine Capsules

Used in treatment of tardive dyskinesia in adults

Zydus Lifesciences' subsidiary Zydus Worldwide DMCC has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Valbenazine Capsules USP 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg (USRLD: Ingrezza).

Valbenazine Capsules are indicated for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia (movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts that cannot be controlled). The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

