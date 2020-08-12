Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.89% to Rs 77.66 croreNet loss of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company reported to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.89% to Rs 77.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 180.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales77.66180.13 -57 OPM %-4.495.40 -PBDT1.3711.33 -88 PBT-8.085.11 PL NP-5.683.46 PL
