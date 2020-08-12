AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 9.94% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Aavas Financiers approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 233.45 croreNet profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 10.53% to Rs 50.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 233.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales233.45197.44 18 OPM %76.9674.26 -PBDT67.9966.31 3 PBT63.2364.34 -2 NP50.0845.31 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU