JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sundram Fasteners posts net loss of Rs 27 cr in June quarter
Business Standard

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 233.45 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 10.53% to Rs 50.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 233.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales233.45197.44 18 OPM %76.9674.26 -PBDT67.9966.31 3 PBT63.2364.34 -2 NP50.0845.31 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU