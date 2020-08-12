AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 233.45 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 10.53% to Rs 50.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 233.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 197.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.233.45197.4476.9674.2667.9966.3163.2364.3450.0845.31

