Hisar Metal Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 88.00% in the March 2020 quarter
JSHL resumes operations at Hisar facility
Hisar admin to take care of families of medical staff fighting COVID-19
Fresh coronavirus positive cases from Sirsa, Hisar, Faridabad take Haryana's total to 25
Coronavirus: Hisar MP Brijendra Singh extends financial assistance through MPLADS fund
-
Sales decline 69.47% to Rs 15.31 croreNet loss of Hisar Metal Industries reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.47% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.3150.14 -69 OPM %6.407.04 -PBDT-0.182.23 PL PBT-0.741.66 PL NP-0.741.19 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU