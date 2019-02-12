KKalpana Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 84.63% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.36% to Rs 482.60 croreNet profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 84.63% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.36% to Rs 482.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 397.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales482.60397.65 21 OPM %5.615.71 -PBDT16.499.65 71 PBT12.255.63 118 NP8.054.36 85
