Nectar Lifescience standalone net profit declines 40.42% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nectar Lifescience standalone net profit declines 71.44% in the September 2018 quarter
Lupin reports consolidated net loss of Rs 151.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Hipolin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Cimmco reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 37.63% to Rs 731.23 croreNet profit of Nectar Lifescience declined 40.42% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.63% to Rs 731.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 531.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales731.23531.29 38 OPM %8.9812.82 -PBDT31.2239.07 -20 PBT14.3422.88 -37 NP11.3219.00 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU