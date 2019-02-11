Nectar Lifescience standalone net profit declines 40.42% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 37.63% to Rs 731.23 crore

Net profit of Nectar Lifescience declined 40.42% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.63% to Rs 731.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 531.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales731.23531.29 38 OPM %8.9812.82 -PBDT31.2239.07 -20 PBT14.3422.88 -37 NP11.3219.00 -40

