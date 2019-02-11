Repro India standalone net profit rises 19.65% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Repro India consolidated net profit rises 111.81% in the September 2018 quarter
Repro India consolidated net profit rises 74.86% in the December 2018 quarter
Repro India standalone net profit declines 29.52% in the September 2018 quarter
About 95% homes in 5 southern states own TV sets: BARC India
Oil India gets Sebi exemption from buyback norms
-
Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 57.98 croreNet profit of Repro India rose 19.65% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 57.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales57.9854.37 7 OPM %16.8515.45 -PBDT9.049.28 -3 PBT5.765.54 4 NP6.885.75 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU