Repro India standalone net profit rises 19.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 57.98 crore

Net profit of Repro India rose 19.65% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 57.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 54.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales57.9854.37 7 OPM %16.8515.45 -PBDT9.049.28 -3 PBT5.765.54 4 NP6.885.75 20

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:14 IST

