KMEW receives additional work order worth Rs 16.50 cr from Dredging Corporation

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works had received an additional work order of Rs. 16.50 crore from Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for the work of Capital Dredging at Mangrol Fishing Harbour - Phase III Part -B.

The ongoing work is 50% complete and on 30 December, 2022, KMEW has received an additional work order of Rs. 16.50 crore from DCI under the original contract.

The additional work order increases the target estimated dredging quantity from 110,150 Cubic Meters to 136,937 Cubic Meters which is an increase of 24% in the original work order.

The additional dredging work will be carried out at the same rates, terms and conditions of the original contract. KMEW is fully equipped to execute the additional work with the equipment present at Mangrol Site.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 10:06 IST

