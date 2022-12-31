Reliance Industries announces change in object clause of MoA

Reliance Industries announced the following addition to the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company:

11.

To undertake project management services, advisory services, asset life cycle management, turnkey projects of every description, engage in procurement and / or granting of licences, know how, technology, process etc., enter into contracts and joint ventures in relation to all activities relating to works of every description including erection, construction, repair, maintenance whether alone or jointly with any other person.

12. To carry on the business as civil, mechanical, electrical and chemical engineers, to obtain, buy, sell, deal in all kinds of machinery, tools, equipments, implements, vehicles, plants including repairing and maintaining the same whether belonging to the Company or not, to act as engineering and procurement contractors, Civil contractors, engineering contractors, engineering consultancy services, promoters, developers, labour contractors, construction contractors, providing manpower, management, business support, infrastructure support services, either alone or jointly with any other person.

