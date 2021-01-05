KNR Construction advances on new order win

KNR Construction gained 2.53% to Rs 342.05 after the infrastructure company received orders worth of Rs 603.63 crore from Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, Chennai.

The order is for upgrading Cheyyur - Vandavasi Polur Road (SH-115) in Chennai including ECR Link (ODR) to two lane with paved shoulders. The order also includes construction of by passes for Vandavasi town and one realignment for Maruthadu Village along with maintenance of entire project for seven years in the state of Tamil Nadu on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The construction is to be completed within 39 months from the appointment date. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 January 2021.

KNR Constructions is an infrastructure development company providing engineering, procurement and construction services across various fast growing sectors, namely, roads and highways, irrigation and urban water infrastructure management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)