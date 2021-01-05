Majesco Ltd Spikes 5%

Majesco Ltd has lost 98.18% over last one month compared to 13.48% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.61% rise in the SENSEX

Majesco Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 17.85. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.53% to quote at 25267.37. The index is up 13.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 3i Infotech Ltd increased 4.88% and HCL Infosystems Ltd added 2.66% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 60.94 % over last one year compared to the 18.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Majesco Ltd has lost 98.18% over last one month compared to 13.48% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 140 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1019 on 15 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.2 on 23 Dec 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)