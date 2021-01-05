Sun Pharma begins phase 2 clinical trial for psoriasis drug

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for SCD-044 in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
The Phase 2 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy and safety of SCD-044 in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The study will enroll approximately 240 subjects and topline results are expected in 2022.
SCD-044 is also being evaluated in other autoimmune disorders and Phase 2 studies for other indications like atopic dermatitis, are also expected to be initiated soon. SCD-044 is a novel orally bioavailable S1P receptor 1 agonist for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.
In May 2020, Sun Pharma entered into a worldwide in-licensing agreement with Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) for the development and commercialization of SCD044, which is being evaluated as a potential oral treatment for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and other auto-immune disorders.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 January 2021. Shares of Sun Pharma rose 1.37% to settle at Rs 604.25 yesterday.
Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU