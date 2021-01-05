Sun Pharma begins phase 2 clinical trial for psoriasis drug

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for SCD-044 in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The Phase 2 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy and safety of SCD-044 in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The study will enroll approximately 240 subjects and topline results are expected in 2022.

SCD-044 is also being evaluated in other autoimmune disorders and Phase 2 studies for other indications like atopic dermatitis, are also expected to be initiated soon. SCD-044 is a novel orally bioavailable S1P receptor 1 agonist for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

In May 2020, Sun Pharma entered into a worldwide in-licensing agreement with Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) for the development and commercialization of SCD044, which is being evaluated as a potential oral treatment for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and other auto-immune disorders.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 January 2021. Shares of Sun Pharma rose 1.37% to settle at Rs 604.25 yesterday.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)