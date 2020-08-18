KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 8.84% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 522.53 croreNet profit of KNR Constructions rose 8.84% to Rs 46.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 522.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 530.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales522.53530.72 -2 OPM %24.8921.82 -PBDT107.89110.88 -3 PBT59.2956.45 5 NP46.6842.89 9
