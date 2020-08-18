KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 8.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 522.53 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions rose 8.84% to Rs 46.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 522.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 530.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.522.53530.7224.8921.82107.89110.8859.2956.4546.6842.89

