JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Antarctica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.60% to Rs 331.75 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 48.23% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.60% to Rs 331.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 507.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales331.75507.28 -35 OPM %11.7214.07 -PBDT33.6262.43 -46 PBT22.8651.99 -56 NP18.0034.77 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU