Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.60% to Rs 331.75 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 48.23% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.60% to Rs 331.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 507.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.331.75507.2811.7214.0733.6262.4322.8651.9918.0034.77

