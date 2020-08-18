Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.23% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.60% to Rs 331.75 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 48.23% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.60% to Rs 331.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 507.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales331.75507.28 -35 OPM %11.7214.07 -PBDT33.6262.43 -46 PBT22.8651.99 -56 NP18.0034.77 -48
