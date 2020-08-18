Savita Oil Technologies standalone net profit declines 62.31% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Savita Oil Technologies standalone net profit declines 38.27% in the March 2020 quarter
KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 21.73% in the June 2020 quarter
InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the March 2020 quarter
Relic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 15.69% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.15% to Rs 260.63 croreNet profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 62.31% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.15% to Rs 260.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 533.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales260.63533.55 -51 OPM %5.168.54 -PBDT19.4345.63 -57 PBT14.5940.29 -64 NP10.7028.39 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU