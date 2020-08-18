JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.23% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Savita Oil Technologies standalone net profit declines 62.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 51.15% to Rs 260.63 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 62.31% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.15% to Rs 260.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 533.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales260.63533.55 -51 OPM %5.168.54 -PBDT19.4345.63 -57 PBT14.5940.29 -64 NP10.7028.39 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU