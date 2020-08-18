Savita Oil Technologies standalone net profit declines 62.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.15% to Rs 260.63 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies declined 62.31% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.15% to Rs 260.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 533.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.260.63533.555.168.5419.4345.6314.5940.2910.7028.39

