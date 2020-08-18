Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 50.27% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 10.08 croreNet profit of Prime Securities declined 50.27% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.0810.75 -6 OPM %24.7027.81 -PBDT2.412.92 -17 PBT2.122.69 -21 NP0.931.87 -50
