Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 50.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 10.08 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 50.27% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.0810.7524.7027.812.412.922.122.690.931.87

